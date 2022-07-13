JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With most of Mississippi under an extreme heat advisory, neighbors are encouraged to take precautions outdoors.

With temperatures reaching up to 110 degrees in some parts of the state, WJTV 12 News reached out to Watkins Construction and Roofing to see how they’re employees are staying safe.

“With the intense heat, it slows us down a little bit. You can’t really work as fast. You have to take your time, so you don’t exert yourself too much to dehydrate or heat exhaustion or anything like that,” said Ryan Bell with Watkins Construction.

Temperatures are expected to cool down Wednesday night through Thursday.