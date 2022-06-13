JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the extreme heat in the Jackson-metro area this week, leaders in the capital city announced cooling centers have opened.

The centers are for seniors who are 60 or older. Leaders said the centers will be open Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The following centers will be open:

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St. (601-960-1918)

Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St. (601-960-1423)

Smith Robertson Community Center, 505 John Hart St. (601-960-2167)

Some city pools are also open: