HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Cooling stations have become the key to surviving rising temperatures in Mississippi.

Some residents in the Pine Belt have been utilizing the centers, while others are seeking refuge in the comfort of their own homes.

Those experiencing homelessness may have little to no protection from the elements.

“It’s been tough. We try and find the shade, move around in the park and just try and find a place to where there’s maybe a breeze coming, but it’s hot,” said Virginia Lizoure.

There are three cooling stations in Hattiesburg open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Roy Community Center (300 East 5th Street)

Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center (220 West Front Street)

Sigler Center (315 Conti Street)

The Salvation Army in Laurel also opened a cooling station.