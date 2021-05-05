Crews work to restore power along U.S. 80 in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Brandon were impacted by Tuesday’s severe storms. Crews worked overnight to clear the entrance to the Legacy subdivision and make repairs to the downed power lines.

Three hundred to 350 homes were without power in the area. Mayor Butch Lee surveyed the damage on Wednesday. He applauded the crews for their efficiency and said there were no injuries reported in the area.

“It’s a little bit odd right here, because last weekend a storm came through. We had a pine tree that came down right there,” he said.

Power is expected to be restored in the area Wednesday afternoon along the stretch of U.S. 80 in Brandon.