Digital First: Jackson Metro Impacts from Pearl River Flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River in the Jackson Metro continues to steadily rise following continued rainfall over the past 5 days. The latest Pearl River forecast from the National Weather Service predicts the river level will reach 33.5 feet by this weekend. If reached, this would be the highest Pearl River level since 1983. The most recent crest of 35.2 feet was observed in April of 2003.

LATEST RIVER FORECAST:

The latest Pearl River observation shows the river level approaching 34 feet & a forecast crest near 35.5 feet this weekend.

The Mississippi River at Vicksburg has now reached minor flood stage. The Big Black River is also in moderate flood stage, higher than originally predicted.

METRO IMPACTS:

When the river level reaches 34 feet, a measurement from the bottom of the river in Jackson, some locations around the Metro begin to be impacted by the high water. The below impact areas are based on estimated flood extent from the National Weather Service and road impacts listed by the City of Jackson.

The Pearl River at 34 feet will impacts the Hightower Area, buildings along South Congress Street and S. West Street.

The Pearl River at 34 feet will impact backyards in Northeast Jackson neighborhoods, including the Eastover area. The Quarter Parking Lot along Lakeland Dr. also has water.

The Pearl River at 34 feet impacts the Byram Swinging Bridge area, along with neighborhoods along and north of Siwell Road.

STREETS AFFECTED BY PEARL RIVER AT 34 FEET:

Annie Street

City Garage Area – off South Jefferson Street

Eastover Area – behind homes

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street – behind homes

Riverwood – east of Harrow Drive

Martin & Hinds Street – curb area

Old Brandon Road – water in curb lane

President Street – south end

Sidney Street

South West Street

The Quarter Parking Lot

Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive

Stay with 12 News and Storm Team 12 for updates on Metro river levels and flooding around Jackson. Please send in your flooding photos and reports to news@wjtv.com.