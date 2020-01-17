Digital First: Jackson Metro Impacts from Pearl River Flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River in the Jackson Metro continues to steadily rise following continued rainfall over the past 5 days. The latest Pearl River forecast from the National Weather Service predicts the river level will reach 33.5 feet by this weekend. If reached, this would be the highest Pearl River level since 1983. The most recent crest of 35.2 feet was observed in April of 2003.
LATEST RIVER FORECAST:
METRO IMPACTS:
When the river level reaches 34 feet, a measurement from the bottom of the river in Jackson, some locations around the Metro begin to be impacted by the high water. The below impact areas are based on estimated flood extent from the National Weather Service and road impacts listed by the City of Jackson.
STREETS AFFECTED BY PEARL RIVER AT 34 FEET:
Annie Street
City Garage Area – off South Jefferson Street
Eastover Area – behind homes
Foxboro Street
Galilee Street – behind homes
Riverwood – east of Harrow Drive
Martin & Hinds Street – curb area
Old Brandon Road – water in curb lane
President Street – south end
Sidney Street
South West Street
The Quarter Parking Lot
Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive
Yucca Drive
Stay with 12 News and Storm Team 12 for updates on Metro river levels and flooding around Jackson. Please send in your flooding photos and reports to news@wjtv.com.