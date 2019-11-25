Digital First: Thanksgiving Week Travel Forecast from Storm Team 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are traveling across the country in what is anticipated to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel weeks ever. With a major storm system pushing through the Southeast mid week, some travel plans may be impacted. Here is your day by day travel forecast from Storm Team 12 for wherever you may be headed.

Monday – Nicest Day of the Week

High pressure will be in control for Monday, with mostly sunshine across the Southeast. A little disturbance may create some clouds and rain showers in southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. Elsewhere will be dry and nice! Monday will be the best travel day of the week!

Tuesday – Cold Front Brings Showers & Storms

A cold front will arrive late Tuesday in Mississippi, but cloud cover will be increasing across much of the Deep South. Georgia and the Carolinas will be dry, while showers increase in Louisiana, Missisippi, and Tennessee. A few stronger storms are possible late Tuesday night. Overall, showers and storms shouldn’t cause any significant airline delays.

Wednesday – Cold Front & Rain Pushes East

On Wednesday the cold front pushes east, bringing rain and storms to Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas. It will be dry, but not much cooler behind the front in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Louisiana. Cloud cover will be stubborn as skies remain mostly cloudy across the Southeast.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry across the majority of the Southeast with highs temperatures in the 60s. A major storm system will be centered in the Great Plains and Rockies, bringing strong storms and heavy snowfall to the Heartland. The Northeast will be clear, cool, and windy. Some gusts could reach over 30 miles per hour, so balloons in the Macy’s Parade could be grounded. Clear and cool weather along the West Coast for Thursday.

Black Friday – Warm as Next Storm System Nears

Friday will continue the mostly cloudy skies across the Southeast, but temperatures will be warmer, in the 70s for Mississippi and Louisiana as warm flow from the south precedes our next cold front. The showers and storms from that front will be impacting Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas by Friday afternoon. That storm system will likely arrive in Mississippi Saturday night bringing some stronger storms.

As always, keep up to date on the latest local forecast from Storm Team 12 here.