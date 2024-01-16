JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Jackson, Mississippi.

Officials said this precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has led to significant ice accumulation on the roads.

DoorDash has suspended operations in the area, and operations are expected to resume at 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, January 17, but are dependent on evolving weather conditions. These changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants and customers in the impacted areas.

“This is a potentially dangerous storm so we’re activating our Severe Weather Protocol to help keep our community in Mississippi safe,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley. “We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult weather conditions and look forward to resuming operations when it is safe to do so.”