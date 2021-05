JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People who live in the Norwood subdivision in Jackson were trapped in their homes after a large tree blocked their only way in and out.

The tree fell during Tuesday’s severe weather. More trees fell on top of cars, and some even went through homes in the area.

Officials said a large tree also pulled up a gas line and caused a leak, which crews were able to fix overnight. Neighbors have been left without gas, lights, but they are glad things were not worse.