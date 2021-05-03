Father: Son survived tornado inside Yazoo County mobile home

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Cleanup is underway in Yazoo County after a tornado hit the area Sunday night. A family, who owns a mobile home, said their son was inside when the tornado came through the area.

The family said they’ve lived on Poore Road for about 60 years, and they purchased the mobile home about a week ago.

The owner’s son made it through the tornado with only minor cuts and bruises. The owner said he saw the storm in the distance and had to wait it out in his truck.

Since the storm ended, family, friends and church members have helped cleanup the debris.

According to the Yazoo County EMA director, Sunday night’s storm took almost the same path as a tornado that hit the area in 2010.