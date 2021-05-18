FEMA issues public notice on assistance for winter storms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – According to FEMA, a public notice is now available on the agency’s website that addresses its intention to reimburse eligible applicants in 31 Mississippi counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians for costs to repair or replace facilities damaged by the Feb. 11-19 winter storms.

The notice is now posted on FEMA’s Mississippi disaster declaration website and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s website.

Under disaster declaration FEMA-4598-DR signed May 4 by President Joe Biden, 31 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians were designated as eligible to apply for FEMA’s Public Assistance program.

The designated counties are Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Winston and Yazoo.

The designated areas have until June 3 to apply for Public Assistance categories A, B, C, D, E, F and G. FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will be available statewide.