Flooded Roads Reported in Vicksburg

Early Monday morning the Warren County Emergency Manager reported that “several roads [were] flooded and trees down due to saturated soil.” Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier says that areas in Warren County could have received up to 3 inches of rainfall since midnight. Multiple flash flood warnings were in effect for Vicksburg through mid morning.

Roads were flooded early Monday morning just south of downtown Vicksburg, but the water has receded to drainage ponds.

WJTV 12 was told that water levels on Paxton Road, south of Vicksburg, was nearly waist deep. John Elfer, the Warren County EOC, says that the river levels are up, but that the Steel Bayou and Muddy bayou gates remain open. Storm Team 12 will continue to monitor the flood threat throughout the day.