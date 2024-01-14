JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are preparing for brutally cold temperatures in the coming days. Officials want everyone to be prepared.

“We watched the long range weather forecasts and when it’s going to drop. Our biggest concern is to make sure that the gas supply will be there. It’s like… It’s going to because we’re fixing to ramp up the amount of natural gas that we need to heat people’s homes. And so, we have gone over that. We have looked at our suppliers. We’ve talked to them and made sure that we have the gas supply for folks to get through, and we do,” said Robert Lesley, director of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy.

Over exposure to cold temperatures can even harm the healthiest person.

“The human body is basically built to operate well within a fairly limited range of temperatures. And if you’re too hot for too long, too cold for too long, then bodily systems start to shut down,” explained Jim Pollard, Public Affairs manager for AMR Central Mississippi.

Neighbors need to avoid two dangerous cold-related illnesses: hypothermia and frostbite.

“I’m talking wearing these layers and also the stocking cap indoors. Remember that hypothermia can happen indoors, as well as out, especially in poorly heated environments. So, you want to use that stocking cap. Also, remember, keep your gloves handy, especially if you’re outdoors,” said Pollard.

He encouraged everyone to take care of the Four P’s: people, pipes, pets and plants.