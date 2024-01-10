JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will see freezing temperatures in the coming days with temperatures dropping near the single digits.

Whether you’re at home or on the road, officials said you should plan ahead and be prepared. Make sure your faucets are dripping, and make sure your car has enough gas.

And as colder weather makes its way to the Jackson metro, there are a few tips and tricks you can use in order to stay safe.

“Start wrapping the outdoor pipes, wrapping your indoor pipes, making sure your gutters are clean, and just doing your overall checks around the house to make sure everything’s in order for winter weather,” said Michael Hill, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS).

To protect yourself, layer your clothing and keep a blanket handy.

Ammerah Palacios with JXN Water said they’re ready to respond in case of an emergency.

“We are in such a better place now and where we were in 2022, and we have the resources and staffing,” she said.

It’s also a good idea to check on vulnerable neighbors during the freezing temperatures.