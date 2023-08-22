HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the extreme temperatures, the Hattiesburg Zoo has modified its hours of operation.

From Wednesday, August 23 through Sunday, September 3, the zoo will open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 3:00 p.m. with the last ticket being sold at 2:00 p.m.

As the afternoon temperature on Friday, August 25 is forecasted to reach in excess of 104 degrees, zoo officials said the decision has been made to cancel Zoostock 2023.

Refunds will be given for all Zoostock tickets and cabanas purchased to date.