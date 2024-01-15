MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Icy conditions have been reported in Central Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), ice was reported on roads in Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Madison, Rankin, Sharkey, Warren, and Yazoo counties Monday evening.

In the City of Madison, leaders announced the Madison Parkway bridge has been closed until further notice. They also said Interstate 55 is extremely slick, and other bridges are starting to become affected. Several wrecks were reported around the area Monday evening.

Madison officials said crews with the City Public Works Department are working to spread sand to improve road safety. They encouraged everyone to stay home and off the roads.

In Clinton, leaders announced the Clinton Parkway bridge has been closed. Drivers should find alternate routes.

Warren County officials said the ramp going up the hill from U.S. 61 North to Culkin Road has been closed due to ice. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

In the City of Brandon, leaders also encouraged people to stay off of the roads. They recommended emergency travel only, because road conditions are deteriorating. Brandon crews are also working to close bridges where black ice is beginning to form.

Jackson leaders have also encouraged drivers to stay off of the roads. Pearl Street was closed Monday evening. Officials said Public Works crews are working to sand and salt the streets. Due to the threat of winter weather, JTRAN will not run on Tuesday, January 16.