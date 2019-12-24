Holiday Travel Forecast

It’s the holiday season again, and AAA estimates that nearly 7 million Americans will fly this year – the highest number since 2003.

Winter weather can wreak havoc on your travel plans, so here’s the 8-day forecast for the six major cities served by airlines at Jackson-Evers International Airport to help you plan your journey. Check it out if you are flying to or from these locations, or just connecting through! And don’t forget to get your Jackson forecast here!

Atlanta, Georgia (ATL)

Mostly sunny and mild conditions will continue through Christmas until the coming weekend. A storm moving across the southeast will bring about 60 percent chances of rain Sunday and Monday. Then cooler for New Year’s Eve.

Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)

Clouds will mix with sun from Christmas until the coming weekend, but it will remain dry. Then expect about a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday and Monday. Then sunshine will return under cooler temperatures on New Year’s Eve.

Chicago, Illinois (ORD)

Jackson’s coldest destination, freezing fog has been an issue in the mornings, causing delays and ground stops, and when a city like Chicago is delayed, those delays can spread around the country. Fortunately, other than the fog, skies will be just partly to mostly cloudy Christmas through Friday. Then, like much of the rest of the country, the city will see a 60 percent chance of rain Saturday. A light wintry mix will fall Sunday and Monday, and light snow showers are expected on New Year’s Eve.

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (DFW)

Skies will be friendly over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, at least through Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Then things will turn a little rumbly Friday with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Saturday will feature a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms, which could cause some weather-related flight delays. New Year’s Eve is looking sunny and bright, though!

Houston, Texas (IAH)

Skies will be mostly sunny through Thursday, but some morning fog may reduce visibility around sunrise. Highs will be in the 70s. The weekend is looking a little soggy, with 50 percent chances of rain. Then, partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s on New Year’s Eve.

Washington, DC (DCA)

The nation’s capital will be partly to mostly sunny Christmas through the first half of the coming weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Then, expect a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday into Monday. New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy and chilly, with highs only in the mid 40s.