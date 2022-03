GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes Community College in Goodman was damaged after severe storms moved through Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22.

Video showed the roof of the school’s cafeteria was damaged by the storm. Student and faculty vehicles were also damaged.

There was also damage in the Town of Goodman. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), downed trees and power lines were on Highway 51 through the town.

Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.