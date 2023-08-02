JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With temperatures still high in Mississippi, doctors said it’s important to keep children safe from heat-related illnesses.

Catherine Phillippi, a pediatrician at TrustCare, said she has seen kids who have tried practicing sick.

“That’s a big no-no. If you’re sick and you’re body is fighting an illness, and you go out and try to practice football in the heat, you’re likely to succumb to the heat quicker and have a harder time recovering,” she said.

Some of the best practices to prevent heat illnesses with young children would be to avoid the heat of the day from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and keep something cold nearby.

“Younger kids will get really whiny and, you know, not be able to articulate that they don’t feel well or that they’re thirsty. So making sure that you hydrate, you rehydrate them throughout the time that you’re outside,” Phillippi stated.

Some of the signs to look for heat-related illnesses include nausea, headaches and confusion.