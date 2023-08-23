JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – High temperatures in Mississippi could affect your tires and air conditioner on your vehicle.

With air conditioning running more often and for longer periods of time, vehicle owners could see an increase of wear and tear.

Car experts said it’s important to frequently check the tire pressure on a vehicle with the outdoor temperature being above normal levels.

The sales manager at BMW of Jackson said the biggest issue he’s seen from customers is getting their air conditioning checked out.

“Mostly the issues that we’re seeing people come in is with A/C related issues. You know, people are putting tires on all throughout the year. That’s not going to change. But with the A/C system, of course, you’re running more and for longer, and they just need to get them checked. Now, of course, you’ve got a situation where you might have to have an A/C compressor replaced, and you’re just seeing a little bit more of that just because people are running their A/C more right now,” said Landon Tucker with BMW of Jackson.

He said drivers should also be mindful of where they park their cars. Parking vehicles in the shade will help cool the vehicle down.

Tucker also said remote starting and pre-conditioning the vehicle will help keep the temperature down.