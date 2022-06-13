JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Parts of Mississippi are already under a heat advisory, and summer hasn’t even begun. It’s important to keep yourself cool, but your energy bill doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

Leaders with Entergy Mississippi explained that it takes more energy to maintain a pleasant climate in your home when there’s a big different between inside and outside temperatures. Heating and cooling costs make up 55% of a typical electric bill.

Use the following tips from Entergy Mississippi to help lower the cost of your summer energy bill: