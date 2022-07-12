JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The summer is here, and most residents of the United States are experiencing high temperatures due to heat waves.

More than 100 million people across the U.S. have been affected. Heat waves have been reported to be the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 600 people in the U.S. are killed by high heat temperatures every year.

Metro Ambulance reported statistics shows that Florida, Texas, and Mississippi range at the top of the list for heat-related deaths.

Individuals who are at more of a risk include infants and children up to four-years-old, those who are 65 and older, those living in poverty & homeless, and those living with medical conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

According to the CDC, people who are in the heat for too long could suffer from heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Most symptoms that victims face is dizziness or fainting, rapid pulse, raised body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, fatigue, and vomiting.

The CDC advised neighbors to stay in cool, air-conditioned spaces and wear light clothing. Many experts, including those of the National Weather Services (NWS), advised neighbors to keep track of time outside and to stay hydrated at all times.