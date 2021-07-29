How to stay cool during extreme temperatures in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With temperatures reaching dangerous highs in more than a dozen Mississippi counties, people are looking for ways to beat the heat.

Health officials said it’s important to stay hydrated as temperatures reach the upper 90’s, feeling like more than a hundred degrees with the heat index.

With the high humidity in Mississippi, the temperatures can become deadly.

Some ways to avoid heat-related illnesses are drinking plenty of water, wearing loose-fitting clothing, carrying an umbrella, and mos avoiding the heat as much as possible.

“I’m not going to lie, sometimes it gets savage out here, but keeping your mind off of it,you know the mind is a powerful thing. If you focus on something negative, you’re going to feel it even more. But additionally, I try to hydrate and wear lighter clothing,” said one neighbor.

You should also keep your pets in mind when it comes to the heat. Avoid leaving them in a hot vehicle.