JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As record high temperatures return to Mississippi, doctors are encouraging you to remain healthy.

In the United States, an average of 702 heat-related deaths occur ever year. Experts in Jackson want you to be aware of heat warnings.

“We need to be realistic that it is hotter today than it was when we were that kid in July running in the heat,” said Dr. Derek Culnan, a burn surgery specialist.

Hotter weather means a higher risk in heat-related illnesses, including cardiovascular, kidney stones and pre-term births.

“People will get injured by working out, not getting dehydrated. We have to admit people and even kids doing athletics all summer long for heat stroke and stress exhaustion,” Culnan stated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there’s an average of more than 67,000 emergency room visits due to heat each year.

More vulnerable people, such as pregnant women or people with heart or lung conditions, should take extra precautions.

“Stay hydrated. Remember that pavement, that those toys your kids are playing on are hot as Hades, and you need to put your hand on those things. If you’re burning your hand to the point you’re taking it off, don’t put your kid’s booty on it. They’re going to get hurt,” said Culnan.

Data from the World Meteorological Organization showed June 2023 as being the hottest June on record.