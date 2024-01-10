JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Freezing temperatures are expected to impact Mississippi in the coming days.

Officials with Entergy Mississippi said customers can stay warm while managing energy usage and costs by making their homes more energy efficient.

Heating costs can account for more than 50% of a customer’s monthly energy usage. Instead of cranking up the thermostat when the temperatures drop, Entergy Mississippi is offering free or low-cost steps to remain comfortable and save energy and money on utility bills:

Adjust the thermostat: Set the thermostat to 68 degrees during winter months, and dress in layers to stay warm. Each degree above 68 can increase your energy bill by about 3 percent.

Conserve hot water: Set your hot water heater's thermostat to 120 degrees, or the medium setting. Wrap electric water heaters with water heater blankets, which can be found at home improvement stores.

Keep doors and windows closed: Constant traffic will let out warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at a set temperature.

Ensure fans are turning the right way: Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter to prevent the cold air from blowing down on you.

Replace air filters: Dirty filters make your heating system work harder. Replace them according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Use sunlight to your advantage: During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let in the warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.