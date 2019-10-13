Hunting the Hunter’s Moon? It’ll be elusive in Mississippi this year

Mother Nature will hide the full glory of the Hunter's Moon, but you can catch the next best thing tonight!

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For moongazing enthusiasts, October’s ‘Hunter’s Moon’ can be one of the most brilliant sights in the night sky.

This year, the Hunter’s Moon is on Sunday, October 13.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s Moon is also called the Blood Moon or Sanguine Moon. The moon is so named because October is the time of year when game animals begin fattening up before the long winter. After late September’s harvests, the animals would feed on grains and other harvest scraps laying in the fields. Thus, when this moon rose, it was time to begin the hunt to harvest meat to store over the winter.

In much of Western Europe and among Native Americans, the Hunter’s Moon marks an important feast day, to celebrate before the long, harsh winter (maybe this is part of the reason why Canada celebrates Thanksgiving in mid-October?).

Here in Mississippi, there’s no Thanksgiving yet, but still a Hunter’s Moon, but it will likely be obscured by cloudy skies after it rises at 6:49 p.m. Sunday night. So, you may want to catch a preview glimpse of the moon on Saturday night!

Thanks to clear skies Saturday night, moongazing should be excellent! Wear a jacket, though…

Your Saturday night will feature clear skies, allowing you to sneak a peek at the tail end of the Hunter’s Moon’s waxing gibbous phase, when the moon will be nearly as brilliant as when it is totally full.

Moonrise is at 6:20 p.m. Saturday, and the moon will reach it’s zenith at 12:27 a.m. Sunday morning. Wear a jacket, though, as the clear skies and light winds will cause temperatures to fall through the 50s tonight!

If you think you might catch the Hunter’s Moon in its waning gibbous phase – think again. unsettled weather through Wednesday is likely to obscure the Moon on Monday and Tuesday night!