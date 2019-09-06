Hurricane Dorian Officially makes Landfall in North Carolina

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Hurricane Center confirms that Hurricane Dorian officially made landfall Friday morning. At 8:35 EDT, Dorian’s eye crossed land at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. It made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 90 mph and a central pressure of 956 mb.

Storm Team 12 says that this is the first time the storm has crossed land in the United States, which is the definition for tropical landfall. The only other landfalls for Dorian were on September 1st in the northern Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane.

The storm is forecast to quickly move north, impacting portions of Canada over the weekend. Storm Team 12 continues to monitor the tropics for development, but nothing is near Mississippi for the next week or so. You can always get the latest tropical update included in the daily weather forecast here.