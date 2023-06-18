JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson and its partners will once again offer cooling, charging and ice pickup stations at locations in the city on Sunday, June 18.

The stations will be open to residents who may be without power. In cooperation with Red Cross Mississippi, Word and Worship Church will operate a 24-hour shelter.

The following stations will be open between 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Sunday (unless listed otherwise):

Word and Worship Church, Hanging Moss Road & I-220. The church will also offer a 24-hour shelter.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Jackson, 3209 N. West St. (10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Triumph the Church & Kingdom, 5302 Queen Mary Ln. Hot meals and ice will be provided. (Until supplies run out)

Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St.

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St.

Smith Robertson Museum, 500 Bloom St.

If you are sick/shut-in and need a hot meal or ice, call the MS Rapid Response Coalition Crisis Hotline at (844) 435-7801.