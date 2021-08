JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Wednesday, organizers with the Mississippi Book Festival announced the in-person event, which was scheduled for Saturday, August 21, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Holly Lange, the festival’s Executive Director, said, “We are disappointed to have come so close to the finish line, but growing concern and cancellations from many of the authors and panelists scheduled to attend has led our Board of Directors to make the hard decision and forgo the in-person event. While we could have continued to wait, the trend lines were moving against us, so we all thought it best to give everyone enough notice so that schedules and travel plans could be changed.”