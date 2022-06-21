JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the extreme heat in the Jackson-metro area this week, leaders in the capital city announced cooling centers will remain open.

The centers are for seniors who are 60 or older. Leaders said the centers will be open this week until Friday, June 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

The following centers will be open:

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St. (601-960-1918)

Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St. (601-960-1423)

Smith Robertson Community Center, 505 John Hart St. (601-960-2167)

On Tuesday, the City of Jackson issued a water conservation advisory for all surface water and well system customers. Leaders said they anticipate increased water demand due to higher than average temperatures in the forecast for the next several days.