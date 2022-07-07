JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson said the cooling centers are still open for those who are 60 or over.

The cooling centers were opened due to the extreme heat in the city. The centers are located at the following locations:

Champion Community Center – 1355 Hattiesburg Street, (601)-960-1918

Tougaloo Community Center – 318 Vine Street, (601)-960-1423

Smith Robertson Community Center – 505 John Hart Street, (601)-960-2167

The centers will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.