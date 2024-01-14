JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders discussed the city’s preparations for the upcoming arctic blast.

On Monday, January 11, the city will open a shelter at Sheppard’s Gym, located at 1355 Hattiesburg Street. The shelter will open at 11:00 a.m. There will be a limited number of sleeping cots at this location, and food will be available.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the shelter will be open until a need is no longer necessary. Jackson police officers will provide security at the location.

If there is a need for more shelters, the alternative locations will be the Jackson Police Training Academy and Sykes Gym.

City leaders cautioned residents to stay home, if possible, in the event of wintry precipitation. Unlike northern cities in the state, Jackson is not equipped to deal with widespread freezing precipitation.

Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) said on Sunday that sleet or freezing rain could happen Monday afternoon or evening. They said icing is possible in some areas in the capital city. They also expected 24 to 48 hours of consecutive freezing in the Jackson metro area.

Power outages are also possible, and neighbors should be prepared. They’re encouraged to keep their devices charged.

Public Works Director Robert Lee said the department is preparing for the winter conditions. Crews, along with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), plan to de-ice major bridges. However, Lee recommended that people should not travel Monday or Tuesday. If neighbors have to travel, they should drive slow.

The extreme cold could lead to frostbite/hypothermia under prolonged exposure and damage to exposed pipes. Here are some tips from the City of Jackson:

Courtesy: City of Jackson

Courtesy: City of Jackson

Courtesy: City of Jackson

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) will switch to 12-hour shifts starting at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, January 15. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will also provide assistance. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones encouraged people to use the countywide non-emergency number, 601-352-1521, to report any downed trees on the roads.

Lumumba encouraged neighbors to reserve 911 for emergency calls only.

Leaders with the city’s Constituent Services Department said the action line will be available to neighbors in need. The number is 601-960-1111.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.