JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has partnered with several organizations, including the American Red Cross and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition, to provide cooling, charging and ice pickup stations.

These stations will be open on Saturday, June 17 to residents who may be without power or suffering from the extreme heat. The stations will be open between 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Word and Worship Church on Hanging Moss Rd. & I-220

Unitarian Universalist Church of Jackson, 3209 N. West St.

Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St.

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St.

Smith Robertson Museum, 500 Bloom St.

MS Move, Hemp World, 4270 Robinson Road off Highway 18 – Ice pickup and charging only

If you are sick/shut-in and need a hot meal or ice, call the MS Rapid Response Coalition Crisis Hotline at (844) 435-7801.