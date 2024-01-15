JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A shelter has opened in the City of Jackson to help those in need ahead of the arctic blast.

The shelter at Sheppard’s Gym, located at 1355 Hattiesburg Street, opened on Monday, January 15. There will be a limited number of sleeping cots at this location, and food will be available.

Charles Elliot, who is with Shower Power, said they have been driving around the capital city to pick up those in need to bring to the shelter.

“It’s unbelievable what these people go through out on the street, living in a homeless environment, not having anywhere to go, and that’s what Shower Power is trying to do, bring them in to a shelter. We’re going to have food, three meals a day, snacks. We’ve got everything they could possibly want right here at the shelter,” he said.

Organizers said the shelter will be open until Sunday, January 21.