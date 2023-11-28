JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shelters in Jackson are preparing to see more guests as cooler temperatures move in.

The Opportunity Center Shelter, which is one of the ministries at Stewpot, serves those in need when the temperature drops to 40 degrees or lower. They can take in 30 people who need to get out of the cold.

“When the temperature gets bad, this is the first place I’d rather come to. So, it’s a great place to be and what a great place to be in. And I’m glad they’re around for people that fall on hard time or somebody that’s homeless that don’t have nowhere to live because everybody needs somebody at sometime,” said Kent Mangum.

Javonda Stanton, director of the Opportunity Center, said they only open when the temperature drops. Guests who stay show their appreciation and are thankful to have a warm place to stay.

“Gratefulness, absolute gratefulness to be able to identify a location that you’re going to be able to spend the night and to know that you’ll have a hot meal, to know that you can take a shower, to know that you can get a full night’s sleep and feel safe and secure in a place. It’s absolutely priceless. And they let us know that it’s not like it’s a secret,” said Stanton.

Rev. Jill Buckley, who is Stewpot’s executive director, said they open after beds at the Billy Brumfield Men’s Shelter and Matt’s House Shelter for Women and Children fills up.

“If they don’t want to stay outside and want to come inside while they’re there, we serve them a hot meal, and they give them everything. Opportunity to take a hot shower and so forth and breakfast before they leave out the next day. We also open up our clothing closet so that people have more opportunities to come by and grab a coat or gloves or scarf, whatever they need in terms of cold weather gear,” Buckley stated.