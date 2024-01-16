JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson provided an update on the winter weather conditions in the city.

They said City of Jackson offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 27. Jackson police and firefighters will remain on duty during this time.

The city’s public transportation system, JTRAN, will remain closed again Wednesday, due to hazardous driving conditions.

The following shelters will remain open pending weather conditions. Cots and blankets are available:

Sheppard’s Gym – 1355 Hattiesburg Street

Sykes Gym – 520 Sykes Road

The city is currently accepting donations for shelter supplies. If you are able to assist, contact 601-665-3218.

Residents are urged to stay home if possible to avoid dangerous road conditions.