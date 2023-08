JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the extreme temperatures, the City of Jackson’s Environmental Service Center will be closed on Thursday, August 24.

The center, located at 1570 University Boulevard, is normally open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, residents can contact the Solid Waste Division at 601-960-1193 regarding hazardous waste disposal.