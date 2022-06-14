JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Animal Rescue League (MARL) is encouraging pet owners to keep their animals safe during the extreme temperatures.

They said knowing the signs of a heat stroke in dogs is important. Symptoms of heat stoke in dogs can be the following:

Heavy panting, difficulty breathing, excessive drooling

Excessive thirst

Lethargy or unsteadiness

Fire-red tongue

Mucous membranes become pale as shock sets in

Glassy eyes and fearful expression

Elevated heartbeat

Seizures

Vomiting

Normal temperatures for dog are between 100.5 F and 102.5 F. Dogs can experience heat exhaustion once temperature reaches 104 F.

Dogs that have a temperatures of 104 F for 15 minutes or more are more at risk of an heat stroke and/or head exhaustion and can lead to the following: