Evacuation ordered near dam in Lafayette County as flash floods rise in Mississippi

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — The Lafayette County Fire Department asked residents in an area to evacuate Wednesday as flood warnings were issued in northern Mississippi.

The department said the evacuation was due to a potential levee failure in the Tara Lake area.

At 3:20, the National Weather Service in Memphis issued a Flash Flood Warning for a dam break on the Tara Dam below Lake Tara Dam in central Lafayette County. NWS said at 3:15 p.m., dam operators reported the failure of Lake Tara Dam, causing flash flooding downstream.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said they had not been informed of a dam failure. Crews were draining the lake to prevent a failure.

Residents in the area north of the yellow line in the map below are affected by the evacuation. The area is a subdivision north of the Oxford airport.

Heavy rainfall across multiple days has left some parts of the Mid-South dealing with rare flooding, the type of flooding some residents have never seen before.

In Oxford, Mississippi, neighborhoods are soaked and roads have been washed out completely.

“I’ve been down here 10 years and I’ve never seen it this bad before,” Oxford resident Jeff Hillman said. “When I left for breakfast, there’s a creek that goes under the road. It was totally flooded, and was actually coming out over the road.”

Even the creatures that are used to this amount of water seem to be struggling. Our crews caught video of a fish flopping around in a driveway in a Mississippi neighborhood.





Water pours down a hill downstream from the Tara Lake dam.



The National Weather Service is predicting the rain will continue into Thursday before the area begins to dry out Friday.

Alerts have been sent out across northern Mississippi, eastern Arkansas and southern Tennessee, warning that this week’s flooding is a dangerous and life-threatening situation.

Residents can stay safe by staying inside and off the roads, unless travel is absolutely necessary.

If you haven’t experienced flash flooding yet, you still could in the next day or so, experts encourage caution through the end of the week.