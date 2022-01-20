LIST: Cold weather shelters open in Mississippi

THURSDAY: Chilly rain showers will taper off by mid morning, but clouds linger for the rest of the day. A strong north wind will keep temperatures very cold, in the low 30s through the morning and afternoon hours. Wind chills will stay in the 20s all day, so you'll want to bundle up!

FRIDAY: It gets even colder by tomorrow morning. Morning lows early Friday will be in the 20s with wind chills well into the TEENS. This will likely be our coldest morning so far this winter. We stay cold with highs in the upper 30s on Friday and mostly cloudy skies.