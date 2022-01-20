LIST: Cold weather shelters open in Mississippi

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Parts of Mississippi are expected to see below freezing temperatures this weekend.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced cold weather shelters have opened due to the cold temperatures.
Adams County:
- Natchez: Adams County Safe Room – 323 Liberty Road, Natchez
- Open Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. through Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.
Hancock County:
- Kiln: Storm Prep Building – 18335 HWY 603, Kiln
- Open Thursday, January 20, 2022 through Sunday, January 23, 2022 at night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.
Harrison County:
- Gulfport: St Peters By-the-Sea Episcopal Church – 1909 15th St, Gulfport
- Open Thursday, January 20, 2022 through Sunday, January 23, 2022 at night beginning at 4:00 p.m.
- D’Iberville: Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center – 10395 Automall Parkway, D’Iberville
- Open Thursday, January 20, 2022 through Sunday, January 23, 2022 at night beginning at 4:30 p.m.