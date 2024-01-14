JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple warming shelters are expected to open in Mississippi in anticipation of the incoming arctic blast. As of Sunday evening, several counties have reported ice on roads.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the shelters are opened and maintained on the local level.

The following cold weather shelters were reported to MEMA:

Adams County 323 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS (Opens Monday, January 15th at 6 p.m.)

Alcorn County Kossuth Methodist Church – 7 County Road 604, Kossuth, MS (Opens Sunday, January 14th at 4 P.M.)

Bolivar County Alligator City Hall, 11 1st Street, Alligator, MS 38720 **Pending opening and closing times

Clarke County 642 South Archusa Ave, Quitman, MS 39355 – Opens Sunday, January 14th at 6 p.m. – Residents are asked to bring essentials like blankets, food, medicine, personal hygiene items, or anything of that nature. No pets allowed. We will provide restrooms and showers. We will have police provisions monitoring throughout the hours.

Copiah County Copiah County Safe Room, – 1060 Epps Lane, Hazlehurst MS 39083 (Opens Monday, January 15th at 3:00 P.M.)

Grenada County City of Grenada Auditorium – 17 N Main Street, Grenada, MS

Hancock County Hancock County EOC – 18333 MS-603, Kiln, MS 39556 ( Monday, January 15, 2024 thru Thursday, Janaury 18, 2024, The shelter will be open beginning at 7:00 PM until 8:00 AM each day.)

Harrison County Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center – 10395 Automall Parkway, D’Iberville, MS Salvation Army Center of Hope Shelter – 2019 22nd Street, Gulfport, MS

Hinds County Shepard’s Gym – 1355 Hattiesburg Street, Jackson MS (Opens Monday, January 15th at 11 a.m.)

Jasper County Jasper County Community Center – 124 Edmund King Road, Bay Springs (Opens Sunday, January 14th at 6 p.m.)

Lee County Salvation Army – 527 Carnation Street, Tupelo, MS Open now – Until

Marshall County Holly Springs Multi-purpose Building – 235 N Memphis Street, Holly Springs, MS (Opens Sunday, January 14th at 5 P.M.)

Montgomery County Winona Community House – 115 Sterling Avenue, Winona, MS 38967 (Opening Sunday, January 14th at 4 P.M. – Until)

Oktibbeha County FBC Warehouse – 210 S. Jackson Street, Starkville, MS 39759 (Opens Sunday, January 14th at 8 p.m. – Thursday January 18th at 8 a.m.)

Pearl River County Poplarville Community Safe Room – 124 Rodeo St, Poplarville, MS 39470 (Opens Monday, January 15 at 4 p.m. and will remain open 24-7 until Thursday, January 18th ) Carriere Community Safe Room – 7341 Highway 11, Carriere, MS (Open daily starting Monday, January 15th – Wednesday, January 17th , 4 p.m. to 7 a.m.) Picayune Community Safe Room – 501 Laurel Street, Picayune MS (Open daily starting Monday, January 15th – Wednesday, January 17th , 4 p.m. to 7 a.m.)

Tallahatchie County Tallahatchie County Safe Room – 185 South Market St., Charleston (Opening Monday, January 15th at 8 a.m.)

Sunflower County Old Indianola Scout Hut, 851 Main Street, Indianola, MS 38751 **Pending opening and closing times

Warren County River City Rescue Mission – 3705 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS – (Open-Until)

Washington County 502 N. Broadway St, Greenville, MS 38701 (Opened now – Until)

