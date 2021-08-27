LIVE at 3:30 PM: Gov. Edwards discusses Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Friday afternoon, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference to update residents about storm preparations and response, as Ida nears.

The press conference will be streamed here.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has Ida making landfall as a category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph.

Southern Louisiana residents should expect significant impacts from this storm. Right now most of the coast is forecast at 7-11 feet, which means flooding is likely outside the levee system.

One of the other big issues with Ida will be the heavy rain. Look for a potential of 10-15 inches across the area with isolated higher amounts possible.

Wind speeds will be gusting into the 80s and 90s as this storm moves through. That combined with heavy rain amounts means power outages will be likely. If you are staying home you should prepare for several days if not more than a week without power.