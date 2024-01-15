JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) have started to prepare roads for the threat of black ice and hazardous conditions.

MDOT crews are on standby to treat the roads once the storm hits. Temperatures are predicted to not reach above freezing into the night, which creates the threat for black ice.

Officials said salt trucks are ready to deploy in the Jackson metro area. The salt will add traction to roads and help melt the ice.

“If people don’t have to get out, we recommend not traveling at all because there are some pretty dangerous spots. Roads are open, but you just have to take real precaution. If people do get out and drive, we ask that they slow down, allow extra time to get to their destination and space between their vehicle and the vehicles around them,” said David Kenney with MDOT.

Kenney said if you have to travel, make sure you have a car kit. The kit should be filled with snacks, blankets, water and some additional clothes.

Car Kit Checklist:

Windshield scraper Flashlight with extra batteries Jumper cables First aid kit Blankets Cell phone charger Water/snacks Emergency flares or reflectors Courtesy: MEMA