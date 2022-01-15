MDOT leaders offer driving checklist ahead of temperature drop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The temperature is expected to drop to about 32 degrees overnight on Saturday, January 15. Mississippians face freezing temperatures and possible slippery road conditions.

Bridges and roads could accumulate ice and become slippery. Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) leaders encourage drivers to use the following checklist before hitting the road.

“Look over the vehicle before driving in any winter weather like this. Check your wiper blades, make sure your brakes are working and are working good in case you do have to stop in a short distance. Make sure your heater and defroster are working properly so you can keep your windows clear and your vision clear,” said MDOT Public Information Officer David Kenney.

Winds for Saturday, January 15 evening will gust up to 40 miles per hour. Poor visibility should be expected. Leaders are encouraging neighbors to stay home.