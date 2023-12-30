JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After weeks of mild fall weather in Mississippi, cooler conditions are expected to arrive in the coming months.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said crews are ready to respond to winter weather and extreme cold events.

“As we’ve seen in recent years, winter weather and extreme cold events can strike with little warning and are capable of impacting Mississippi highways for multiple days,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “MDOT crews and personnel are trained and prepared to fight conditions to keep Mississippi highways open and passable as much as possible during winter weather events.”

MDOT officials said salt brine can be sprayed on the dry road surfaces to help prevent ice formation on travel lanes. If the roads are already wet, granular salt can be applied to help prevent the formation of ice by lowering the freezing point of water. Sand and slag can also be spread to help improve traction in slushy conditions.

While MDOT is prepared to monitor road conditions and keep highways passable, drivers also need to be prepared for winter weather. Before loading up to travel during the winter months, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained:

Have your vehicle battery and charging system checked for optimum performance.

Clean, flush and put new antifreeze in your vehicle’s cooling system.

Get your brakes checked to make sure they are functioning properly.

Make sure the heater, defroster and windshield wipers are good to go for the winter.

Officials said creating a winter weather kit to keep in the car in case of a winter weather emergency can be a lifesaver. Here are some important things to have:

Windshield scraper

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables

Bottled water and snacks

Extra blankets

“In Mississippi winter weather is often unpredictable,” said White. “Always have a plan, monitor road conditions and follow guidance from your local weather officials to remain safe.”