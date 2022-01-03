MDOT recommends these tips before driving in winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cold weather has reached Mississippi, and Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) leaders have tips for safe winter driving.

MDOT leaders encourage completing the following checklist before driving during winter months:

Have your car’s battery and charging system checked for optimum performance.

Clean, flush and put new antifreeze in your car’s cooling system.

Have your brakes checked to ensure they are functioning properly.

Make sure the heater, defroster and windshield wipers are functioning properly.

They also recommend keeping the following items in your car in case of a winter weather emergency:

Windshield scraper

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables

Bottled water and snacks

Extra blankets

Leaders also said salt brine can be sprayed on dry roads to prevent the formation of ice. Granular salt can also be used if roads are already wet.

“Winter weather can spring up at any moment and remain for days as we saw last year. Always have a plan, monitor road conditions and follow guidance from your local weather officials to remain safe,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White.