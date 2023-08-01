JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Staying safe in the heat is a top priority to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Staying hydrated and taking plenty of breaks are steps Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) leaders emphasize to their employees before going out in the field.

MDOT Public Information Officer Michael Flood said they go over the signs to look for when it comes to heat-related illnesses and heat stroke.

“I’m not aware of any major incidents that we’ve had yet so far this year. So, they’re doing a good job staying on top of it and making sure everyone is cool. And we also get started earlier, and we allow more time to get adjusted to the heat, and we permit more breaks as well, longer and more breaks with this kind of heat,” Flood explained.

Engineer technician Eddie McQueen said they take breaks seriously and try to avoid getting over heated on the job.

“Well, we got breaks between time and try to keep ourselves safe out here, so we can get overheated. We do try to get we do get overheated. We would take breaks and start back up. You know, we try not to hurt ourselves. We do take breaks though,” McQueen stated.