PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are urging Mississippians to prepare for potential winter weather and extreme cold next week.

Neighbors across the state should be prepared for potential ice, cold temperatures, and possible prolonged power outages. As an arctic blast is predicted to move across the state, it is important to stay informed, have emergency supplies like blankets and non-perishable food on hand, and ensure your home is adequately insulated.

Below are ways to prepare your family, home, and vehicle for the winter weather:

Winterize Your Home:

Store dry, seasoned wood for your fireplace or wood-burning stove

Insulate walls and attics; use caulk and weather-stripping around doors and windows. Install storm windows or cover windows with plastic.

Winterize your house, barn, shed, or any other structure that may provide shelter for your family, neighbors, livestock, or equipment.

Clear rain gutters, repair roof leaks, and cut away tree branches that could fall on a house or other structures during a storm.

Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and allow faucets to drip slightly during cold weather to avoid freezing.

Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and ensure everyone in your house knows how to use them.

Learn how to shut off water valves in the case of a pipe bursting. Unhook outdoor water hoses and wrap outdoor faucets.

Know ahead of time what you should do to help elderly or disabled friends, neighbors or employees.

Your disaster go-kit for your family should include:

Non-perishable food for family and pets

Water (1 gallon/family member a day)

Extra blankets

Dry Firewood

Additional medications

First Aid Kit

Phone Charger

Hygiene Items

Flashlights

Extra Batteries

Car Kit Checklist:

Windshield scraper

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables

First aid kit

Cell phone charger

Water/snacks

Emergency flares or reflectors