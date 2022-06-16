JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With temperatures rising in Mississippi as we enter the summer months, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is encouraging neighbors to stay safe in the extreme heat.
Officials at MEMA said extreme heat causes the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.
The agency offered the following safety tips:
- Limit time outside.
- Stay hydrated.
- Drink lots of water.
- Limit alcohol intake.
- Persons who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restricted diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes
- Go to a designated public shelter if your home loses power during periods of extreme heat. Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.
- Never leave kids or pets inside a vehicle.
Heat Illness Signs:
- Heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea and headaches.
- Get to a cool place.
- Sip water.
- Heat Stroke:
- Body temperature over 105, no sweating, weak pulse, shallow rapid breathing.
- Call 911 or get to the hospital!
Pet Safety:
- Don’t let your dog linger on hot surfaces like asphalt and cement. Being so close to the ground can heat their body quickly and can cause burns on sensitive paw pads. Walk your pet early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid hot asphalt.
- Giving your dog a lightweight summer haircut can help prevent overheating, but never shave to the skin, the dog needs one-inch of protection to avoid getting sunburned.
- Provide access to fresh water at all times. Make certain an outside dog has access to shade and plenty of cool water.
- Restrict exercise when temperatures soar, and do not muzzle the dog because it inhibits their ability to pant.
- Many dogs enjoy a swim, splashing in a wading pool, or a run through a sprinkler in warmer weather can help bring body temperatures down.
- Never leave your pet in a parked car even if you park in the shade or plan to be gone for only a few minutes. The temperature inside of a car can reach oven-like temperatures in just minutes, often in excess of 140 degrees. That quick errand can turn into a disaster and could be fatal for your pet.