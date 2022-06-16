JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With temperatures rising in Mississippi as we enter the summer months, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is encouraging neighbors to stay safe in the extreme heat.

Officials at MEMA said extreme heat causes the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.

The agency offered the following safety tips:

Limit time outside.

Stay hydrated. Drink lots of water. Limit alcohol intake. Persons who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restricted diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes

Go to a designated public shelter if your home loses power during periods of extreme heat. Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.

Never leave kids or pets inside a vehicle.

Heat Illness Signs:

Heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea and headaches. Get to a cool place. Sip water.

Heat Stroke: Body temperature over 105, no sweating, weak pulse, shallow rapid breathing. Call 911 or get to the hospital!



Pet Safety: