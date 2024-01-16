JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several accidents have occurred across Mississippi due to the winter weather.

Master Sgt. Eric Henry, with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), encouraged drivers to stay home. As of Tuesday morning, Henry said he responded to six accidents.

He said ice on roadways has made the response time difficult for first responders.

“We got a very hazardous road condition out here. We’re encouraging people if they do not have to come out if they’re not essential workers, please stay at home. The roads are iced. We have black ice out here,” Henry stated.

Drivers, who have to travel, should give themselves time to reach their destinations, drive below the speed limit, and keep a car kit handy in case of an emergency.