FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the winter weather and hazardous road conditions in the state, Mississippi Blood Services’ (MBS) main center will have a delayed opening on Tuesday, January 16.

The Flowood facility, located at 115 Tree Boulevard off of Lakeland Drive, will open for donors at 10:00 a.m. The Cleveland and Oxford facilities will remain closed on Tuesday.

Many area blood drives have cancelled, which means there is a loss of blood donations. Officials with MBS asked for all eligible donors to donate blood and help keep a ready blood supply for Mississippi patients.

MBS needs the following types and platelet donors.:

O Negative

O Positive

B Negative

B Positive

A Negative

All donors that contribution between now and January 31, 2024, will be automatically registered for a chance to win a $100 Visa. There will be three winners total.

You can contact MBS at (601) 368-2673 or go to www.msblood.com to find a blood drive near you.